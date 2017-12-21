Triumph Motorcycles Group Global Revenue up by $121.4 Million

Triumph Motorcycles Group Limited has announced its financial results for the year ending 30 June 2017. The Group manufactures and sells motorcycles, related parts, accessories and clothing merchandise in more than 57 countries across the globe. In the financial year 2017, Triumph grew global revenues by £90.9m to £498.5m with profit before exceptional costs increasing by £8.1m to £24.7mIn the face of continuing challenging economic and currency conditions, including Brexit, Triumph Group has performed strongly with a view to furthering the continuous improvements of its products.The Group launched five new motorcycles in the last 12 months - the new Street Triple, the new Bobber Black, the new Speedmaster and the new Tiger 800 and Tiger 1200 adventure motorcycles.It has also continued to demonstrate its commitment to meeting customer needs, with the opening of a £4m Factory Visitor Experience at its Hinckley base. The Factory Visitor Experience includes a museum charting the history of Triumph, which is free to enter, as well as an opportunity for fans and enthusiasts to take a tour of Triumph’s high-tech manufacturing plant to see where Triumph’s motorcycles are built.On the results, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Triumph Motorcycles India said, “We are extremely proud of the results achieved by the brand globally and at the same time very happy to contribute towards the incredible journey. With over 4,500 units sold in just 4 years of our operations in India, this has been an exciting year for Triumph. With five new launches, introduction of the SpeedMaster, experiential marketing has gotten us closer to our customers and enabled us to provide them a complete riding experience. ''