Triumph Motorcycles Holds Training Academy 2017 For Triumph Tiger Customers

British motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph Motorcycles conducted a keenly awaited comprehensive training session for Triumph Tiger customers - Tiger Training Academy 2017. The event took place at Adventure Zone on Gurgaon-Faridabad road.

The event was spread over the weekend – January 14 and 15, 2017 where several biking enthusiasts from Delhi, Chandigarh some other cities came together to experience the biking legacy of Triumph Motorcycles. An enthusiastic feedback from participants was the highlight of this one-of-its-kind event that encourages adventure motorcycling in India.

Triumph Tiger Training Academy 2017 (Image: Triumph India)

"I came here with a lot of expectations and am overwhelmed by the complete biking experience here. Such training sessions would encourage a lot of people to take up adventure biking. I am already looking forward to the next edition” said Shayne Singh, a biking enthusiast.

Also read: 2017 Triumph Street Triple S, Street Triple R, Street Triple RS Launched in UK

Triumph's adventure segment portfolio consists of 5 models - Tiger 800 XR, XRx, XCx, XCa and the Tiger Explorer XC. Featuring a host of rider focused technology such as the standard fitment of Triumph Traction Control and switchable ABS, the Tiger series boasts of an incredible level of standard equipment designed to maximise comfort and convenience on even the longest of journeys with its finely honed handling.

Triumph Tiger Training Academy 2017 (Image: Triumph India)

The Triumph Tiger 800 series is one of the largest selling models in Triumph India's line-up. Whatever be the road, whatever be the distance and whatever be the challenge, the Tiger series are built to excel.

Also read: Triumph Speed Triple Review: Three-Cylinder Harmony at its Best

Triumph currently sells 16 international models in India across the categories of classics, cruisers, roadsters, adventure and super sports. Triumph Motorcycles India has 14 dealerships in India. Triumph Motorcycles India is celebrating three successful years ever since it started operations here, the British brand has sold over 3500 units.