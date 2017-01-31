Triumph Rocket III Cafe Racer: A 2300cc Engine, Vintage Style And a Spoonful of Intimidation

Triumph Rocket III has been a favourite for many across the world for the last 13 years. Customisations to this motorcycle, which houses an enormous 2300cc engine, have so far only been minimal, such as matte black paint job. However, now a motorcycle enthusiast and builder in Sdyney Wenley Andrews has given his take on the Rocket III - a Cafe Racer.

A stock Rocket III weighs a whopping 350kg, and all this heft and massive street presence is what urged Wenley to work up his magic on the giant machine.

There is already a classic appeal attached to the Rocket III with a big roaring engine that is quite intimidating to say the least. But weight is always a bad thing for a automotive machine, hence Wenley and his team at Mean Machines put in a lot of effort to put the Rocket III on a strict diet.

A major reason for its weight, physically and visually, was the fuel tank. So, a custom trimmed tank was built to suit a Cafe Racer.

An massive engine like this requires to suck in a lot of air, which is why the team gave it a twin intake and also fitted it with two K&N pods, which translates to a sweeter noise too.

It was initially decide to fit it with a seat from Triumph Thruxton, however it didn't fit and hence a whole new subframe was built.

The cafe racer was installed with a 5.5 inch headlight, set of mini indicators, custom mirrors and Biltwell grips. To give it a more aggressive stance, the Mean Machines gave it longer rear shocks which pushed the nose down a bit.