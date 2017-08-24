Triumph Street Scrambler Launched in India For Rs 8.10 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles has launched all new retro-naked street motorcycle, the Street Scrambler for Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Fitted with the 900cc Bonneville engine that makes 54hp and 80Nm of peak torque, the Street Scrambler delivers much more torque and power low down and in the mid-range, perfect for around town and light off-roading. A key update to the original Bonneville engine platform, the 900cc engine features a charismatic 270° firing interval for smooth, linear power delivery from the slick five-speed gearbox.The all-new Street Scrambler is sharing the same contemporary custom styling principles as the Street Twin, the new Street Scrambler has the iconic Bonneville silhouette combined with clean lines, minimal bodywork and modern finishes such as the elegant fuel tank with locking cap, black sculpted engine covers with the Triumph makers mark and engine badge, single throttle body with aluminium finishes and distinctive fined head and header clamps.The new Street Scrambler comes with a large 19-inch wheel on the front and 17-inch wheel on the rear both of which have stylish steel blacked out hubs and rims. A further increase in specification comes from the new high-value 2-piston sliding axial Nissin caliper with machined branding.In this price segment, the bike competes with the likes of Ducati Scrambler and Harley Davidson Iron 883.