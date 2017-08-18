Triumph Street Scrambler to Launch in India on August 24

One of the best-selling motorcycle in India for British automaker Triumph is the Street Twin and now the company is set to launch the Street Scrambler on August 24, 2017. The bookings for the same have begun for an amount of Rs 1 lakh and the deliveries of the motorcycle are expected to begin in September 2017.As for the price, the Scrambler is expected to be priced at a premium of about Rs 1 lakh over the regular Street Twin which currently costs Rs 7.17 lakh (ex-showroom). The exact price of the bike, though, will be announced on August 24.Being a derivative of the popular Street Twin, it will borrow most of the mechanical bits from it, like the 900c liquid-cooled engine that is expected to have a power output of about 54 horsepower and 80 Nm of torque that comes mated to a six-speed transmission.As for what’s different, the Street Scrambler comes with the likes of a taller 19-inch wheel at the front, spoked wheel design and a long-travel suspension showcasing its off-road focused capabilities. The pillion seat can also be replaced for a luggage rack and the bike will come with ride-by-wire on board. Tyre duties are expected to be handled by Metzeler Tourance units.The latest offering by Triumph motorcycles will be competing primarily against its Italian rival – the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled which was recently launched at a price tag of Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).Watch this space for updates.