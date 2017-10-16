Triumph Street Triple RS Launched in India at Rs 10.55 Lakh

British bike maker Triumph motorcycles have launched the RS version of their popular middleweight street naked motorcycle, the Street Triple, at a price tag of Rs 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India)Internationally, the Street Triple series is available in three variants - S, R, and the top-spec RS. Triumph already sells the S model in India and as per the company, the first lot of RS models that came to India are already sold. The company said that as of now, the waiting list for this bike has extended on to next year.The new Street Triple RS is powered by the same 765cc in-line three-cylinder engine as the other Street Triple, but in this variant, the power output has increased to 123 PS and torque delivery is up to 77 NM. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission which also gets a quick shifter as standard.Other features include the variant-specific 5-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster. The bike test switchable traction control, switchable ABS, five riding modes, slip and assist clutch and a new switch cluster. The RS model weighs the same as the S model at 166 kilos dry.The styling of the bike remains largely the same as the S model, but it gets new graphic elements and RS badging on the bike.The Triumph Street Triple RS competes majorly against the likes of the Kawasaki Z900 and the Ducati Monster 797. Watch this space for updates.