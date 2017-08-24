Triumph Tiger Trails Concludes in Aamby Valley

In yet another initiative for adventure biking Triumph Motorcycles India organized another edition of its adventure motorcycling training program – Triumph Tiger Trails in Aamby Valley in Maharashtra. The participants received professional guidance on finer nuances of adventure biking and tips to drive safely and skillfully under challenging circumstances from an acclaimed rider and trainer Vijay Parmar.Speaking about the programme, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd. commented: “Our initiatives like the Triumph Tiger Trails and our Tiger Training Academies allows riders to tailor their desired adventure, to go anywhere and everywhere from the daily commute to the corners of the earth.”Triumph is the first brand to introduce a diverse range of 5 SKUs within the adventure segment portfolio consists of 5 models - Tiger 800 XR, XRx, XCx, XCa and the recently introduced Tiger Explorer XCx. Featuring a host of rider-focused technology such as the standard fitment of Triumph Traction Control and switchable ABS, the Tiger series boasts an incredible level of equipment designed to maximise comfort and convenience on even the longest of journeys be it in terms of – technology, readability, maneuverability and ease of handling.Veteran rider, adventure enthusiast and Triumph Tiger Academy chief trainer Mr. Vijay Parmar, feels this event is one-of-its-kind. - “Triumph is doing a commendable job by engaging with the customers and enthusiasts by making them experience the best potential of the tiger range of motorcycles. As a brand, they are always vocal about road safety and ensuring riders ride responsibly at all times. I am extremely happy to be associated with the brand and observe a great riding culture spread across its riders.”