TVR to Unveil New Sports Car at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Sometimes even a major motoring event needs something a little out of the ordinary to sell the last few remaining tickets, and the unveiling of a brand new model from legendary British manufacturer TVR would be just such an attraction. But as the Goodwood Revival to be held between September 8 and 10 is already sold out, the launch of a brand new TVR is just an added bonus for those who already have tickets.

Not only have all the Goodwood Revival tickets sold out, almost all the 500 launch editions of the new TVR are also almost spoken for. TVR is going to be the first manufacturer to use the event to launch a brand new model, and it's fair to say anticipation for the new car is already approaching fever pitch with three months still to go.

As the renowned British sports car manufacturer is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, the company's presence at Goodwood will include a display of historic TVR models from throughout its history.

What we know about the car so far includes the fact it will weigh in at around 1,200 kg, it will reach 60 mph in less than four seconds from a standing start and will have a top speed of around 200 mph. The special edition launch models, with their 400 bhp per tonne, five-liter, Cosworth-developed V-8s, will cost less than £90,000 (about US$116,000) each and are all likely to have homes ready to go to even before the event gets underway.

TVR Chairman, Les Edgar, said of the launch, "We are incredibly excited to be unveiling the new car at the Goodwood Revival. After a series of secret private viewings organised for the benefit of existing customers for the new car, we know that we have a surefire hit on our hands, and very much look forward to seeing the public reaction in September."

The all-new TVR will be put on display in the 'Earls Court' building at the Goodwood Revival, where it will be the showcase piece at the centre of a display also featuring several older, historic TVR models to mark the British automaker's 70th-anniversary milestone.