TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with Electronic Fuel Injection Launched for Rs 1.07 Lakh

The TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V gets a ‘Royal-Crown Fly Screen’ (Visor) and comes in the colour selection of Pearl White and Matte Yellow.

News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2017, 2:37 PM IST
TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V_EFI. (Image: TVS)
TVS Motor Company has announced that the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) variant is now available in the market. The variant, christened as TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V, is equipped with a Twin-Spray-Twin-Port EFI technology for better drivability, faster throttle response and a considerable reduction in emission levels.

The motorcycle now boasts of an impressive peak power of 21 PS at 8500 rpm with a torque of 18.1 Nm at 7000 rpm. With an ascending top speed of 129 km/h, the TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V does an astounding 0-60 km/h in a mere 3.9 seconds.

On the aesthetic front, the TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V gets a ‘Royal-Crown Fly Screen’ (Visor) and comes in the colour selection of Pearl White and Matte Yellow.

Priced at Rs 1,07,005/- Ex-Showroom (Delhi), the TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V is available in selected cities.

