TVS Himalayan Highs Season 3 Concludes With 12 Riders Reaching 18000 FT On Zest 100

TVS Scooty Zest in Himalayas. (Image: TVS)

TVS Motor Company announced the successful completion of Himalayan Highs Season 3 which saw 12 riders riding to the Himalayas astride the TVS Zest 110. The entourage, in its third edition, saw 10 women and 2 men riders from across India, ride the TVS Zest 110 through some of the world’s most treacherous roads peaking over 18,000 feet.The riders covered a total distance of over 970 kilometers in a span of 11 days. Flagged off on September 1, 2017 from Mandi, in Himachal Pradesh, the group concluded the ride on September 11, 2017 after scaling the Khardung La pass as the final summit.The 12 riders, selected through multiple rounds of evaluation, which included physical test and psychological resilience, were Ashwini Pawar (Mumbai), Anjali Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh), Aashraya Suresh (Karnataka), Shagufta Khan (Mumbai), Vineeta Lohchab (Delhi), Riya Roy (West Bengal), Baishali Nath (Assam), Devaki P (Telangana), Milam Shah (Uttar Pradesh), Mohit Bhardwaj (Delhi), Andre Camara (Goa) and Anjali Manoharan (Kerala).Commenting on this feat, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Zest 110 Himalayan Highs has completed its 3rd season which has been unequivocally a resounding success. It has celebrated the human spirit and prowess of the TVS Zest 110. We thank the vast numbers of the brand lovers who encouraged us through their support on social media. TVS Zest 110 has clearly shown that it has what it takes to take on any challenge, even a Himalayan challenge.”Himalayan Highs Season 3 witnessed massive response across the country with over 1,00,000 enquiries from women and men enthusiasts. Last year, in the second season of Himalayan Highs, 11 women participants secured a place in the India Book of Records for being the largest group of women to scale Khardung La on a 110cc scooter.