TVS Jupiter Classic Edition Launched for Rs 55,266

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of an all new TVS Jupiter Classic edition with enhanced features. The Classic edition offers a variety of novel features such as a sunlit ivory body colour, ‘classic-edition’ decals, full chrome mirrors, a chrome backrest, along with other thoughtfully designed features like a smart USB charger and dual-tone seat.Commenting on this launch, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, says, “Timelessness is the true hall mark of a CLASSIC. Unchanging and yet always contemporary that’s how we have always seen our offering of TVS Jupiter to our consumers. And continuing its promise of ZYADA KA FAYDA, we celebrate timeless value in celebrating CLASSIC, the all new TVS Jupiter Classic Edition. Its unique features cover style, practicality, and value, like the pillion back rest or the stylish windshield. Millions of consumers have and continue to repose their faith in TVS Jupiter; this gives us great confidence."TVS Jupiter Classic edition is powered by a next generation, all-aluminium, low-friction 110cc engine. The metal bodied, TVS Jupiter Classic is styled to have a substantial on road presence. The scooter also comes with TVS patented Econometer, which guides riders in both 'Eco Mode' and 'Power Mode' and the engine delivers best-in-class fuel economy in 'Eco' mode.TVS Jupiter Classic Edition is priced at Rs. 55,266 (Ex Showroom – Delhi) and will be available in all TVS dealerships across the country.