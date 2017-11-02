TVS Motor Company Q2 Profit Up By 20%

TVS Motor Company has reported a revenue growth of 18.2% for the quarter ended September 2017. Revenue excluding Excise duty / GST grew to Rs 4097.99 Crore in the quarter ended September 2017 from Rs 3465.69 Crore in the quarter ended September 2016.The Company’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) registered a growth of 26.8% to Rs 296.79 Crore in the second quarter of 2017-18 from Rs 234.04 Crore in the second quarter of the previous financial year. Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 20.2% to Rs213.16 Crore in the quarter under review from Rs177.39 Crore in the corresponding period last year.During the quarter ended September 2017, the overall two-wheeler sales of the Company including exports grew by 16.1% to 9.23 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2017 from 7.95 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2016. Motorcycles sales grew by 9.9% to 3.65 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2017 from 3.32 lakh units registered in the second quarter of 2016-17. Scooter sales increased to 3.28 lakh units in the second quarter of 2017-18 from 2.29 lakh units in the second quarter of 2016-17 registering a growth of 43.2%.The Company exported 1.48 lakh units of two and three wheelers in the quarter under review as against 1.12 lakh units in the second quarter of 2016-17 registering a growth of 32.1%. Three wheelers sales registered a growth of 23.8% to 25248 units in the quarter under review as against 20401 units in the second quarter of 2016-17.Half-year results:In the half year ended September 2017, Revenue excluding Excise duty / GST, grew by 18.4% to Rs7554.58 Crore from Rs6382.80 Crore in the half-year ended September 2016. Profit before tax (PBT) grew by 20.6% to Rs 476.23 Crore as against Rs 394.86 Crore recorded in the half-year ended September 2016.Profit after tax (PAT) for the half-year ended September 2017 grew by 14.7% to Rs 342.63 Crore as against Rs 298.64 Crore registered in the half-year ended September 2016.The total two-wheeler sales of the Company for the half-year ended September 2017 grew by 14.2% to 17.08 Lakh units as against 14.96 Lakh units recorded in the half-year ended September 2016.Scooter sales grew by 37.6% in the half-year ended September 2017 to 5.86 Lakh units as against 4.26 Lakh units in the half-year ended September 2016.Sales of motorcycle during the half-year ended September 2017 grew by 13% to 6.95 Lakh units as against 6.15 Lakh units in the half year ended September 2016.Two and three-wheeler exports of the company increased to 2.73 Lakh units in the half-year ended September 2017 as against 2.16 Lakh units in the half-year ended September 2016 registering a growth of 26.4%.Three-wheeler sales for the half-year ended September 2017 grew by 12% to 42285 units as against 37738 units in the half-year ended September 2016.