TVS Motor Company Reports 10.4 Percent Profit in Q3 of FY 2016-17

TVS Motor Company has reported a profit before tax of Rs 169.80 Crore during the third quarter of the financial year 2016-17.

According to the company, the total revenue grew to Rs 3239.55 Crores in the quarter that ended December 2016 as against Rs 3151.12 Crores which was recorded in the quarter that ended December 2015.

The Company’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) registered a growth of 4.1 % to Rs 169.80 Crores in the third quarter of 2016-17 as against Rs 163.14 Crores in the third quarter of the previous financial year and Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 10.4% to Rs 132.67 Crores in the quarter under review as against Rs 120.21 Crores in the corresponding period last year.

During the quarter ended December 2016, the overall two-wheeler sales of TVS Motor Company, including exports grew by 4% to 7.03 Lakh units as against 6.76 Lakh units registered in the quarter ended December 2015.

Motorcycles sales registered 2.48 Lakh units in the third quarter of 2016-17 as against 2.60 Lakh units registered in the third quarter of 2015-16. Scooter sales during the quarter under review are 2.21 Lakh units compared to 2.32 Lakh units in the third quarter of 2015-16.

The Company exported 0.99 Lakh units of two and three wheelers in the quarter under review as against 1.08 Lakh units in the third quarter of 2015-16. Three wheelers registered sales of 16081 units in the quarter under review as against 26225 units in the third quarter of 2015-16.