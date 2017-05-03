TVS Motor Posts 8.4 Percent Growth in April Sales

Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor has clocked an 8.46 percent growth in its sales, including exports, in April.

The company sold 2,46,310 vehicles during the month as against 2,27,096 units in the year-ago during the same period. Total two wheeler sales grew by 8.39 percent to 2,41,007 units last month from Rs 2,22,350 units, it said in a release here today. Sale of two-wheelers in the domestic market grew by 3.96 percent to 2,05,522 units from 1,97,692 units sold in April 2016.

Sale of scooters surged by 28.57 per cent to 81,443 units compared to 63,341 units sold in the same month last year.

Motorcycles recorded a 10.38 per cent sales growth to 99,890 units from 90,491 units during April 2016.

On the exports front, the sales grew by 41.8 per cent with a total shipment of 40,221 units last month from 28,354 units during April last year.

Two-wheeler exports went up by 43.9 percent to 35,485 units from 24,658 while three-wheeler rose 11.7 percent to 5,303 units from 4,746 units shipped in April 2016, the release said.

