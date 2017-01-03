TVS Motor Sales Decline 8 Percent to 1.84 Lakh Units in December
TVS Victor. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
TVS Motor Company has reported an 8.47 percent decline in total sales at 1,84,901 units in December 2016. In comparison, the Chennai-based company had sold 2,02,021 units in December 2015.
The Total number of two-wheeler sales during the month of December 2016 declined 7.47 percent to 1,79,508 units. Exports during the month were at 30,694 units as against 32,706 in December 2015, a decline of 6.15 percent.
Also Read: Did Demonetisation Affect Car Sales?
From Our Network
Recommended For You
- Goodbye Captain CoolSushant Singh Rajput's Tribute Tweet to MS Dhoni: There Is No One Like You
- Digital UnlockedGoogle India Announces Free Digital Training For Small Businesses
- Dhoni the BikerHere's Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 'Backfoot Hobby' - Motorcycles
- Fit And FabThis Video Of Sushmita Sen Working Out Will Give You Fitness Goals
- Partner ContentThe Tech And Auto Show: The Great Rajasthan Food Trail Special