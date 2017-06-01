TVS Motors Introduce 'Sync Brake System' Technology in Wego and Jupiter

TVS Motor Company has introduced the revolutionary ‘Sync Brake System’ (SBS) technology to assist safe riding on Indian roads.

The technology, first introduced in the TVS WEGO relies on reactive relay to subtly apply co-brakes in quick succession. This ensures smooth transition and even distribution of deceleration, thus offering a heightened braking control. Thus it enhances the life of tyres and brake liners.

SBS technology is available across all variants of TVS WEGO and TVS Jupiter. TVS Wego is a 110cc gearless scooter retailing for Rs 49,995. TVS Jupiter is again a 110 cc gearless scooter with an ex-showroom price of Rs 49,966.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

India is the biggest market in the world for budget 2-wheelers like the ones offered by TVS. Being a cost-conscience country, safety technology like ABS is hard to get by. Hence such Sync Brake System is an essential add to today’s motorcycles and scooters.

As for SBS, this braking feature automatically activates the front brake whenever the rear brake is used, thereby enhancing braking performance of the vehicle. While doing so, it triggers a single brake control mechanism called THE MULTIPLIER, which transfers the input force to both the wheels without any division of the force.

Honda has also launched Combi Brake System

