TVS to Launch two New vehicles Soon

TVS motor company is planning to launch two new vehicles this fiscal. The company is planning to upgrade the existing models in their portfolio. With manufacturing plants in Mysore, Hosur and Nalagarh, the company is planning to invest earmarked capital expenditure worth Rs 500 crore for the current fiscal in three manufacturing plants to ramp up production of new and existing models.

The company is expected to launch a new entry-level sports bike, Apache RTR 310 which is rumoured to have the same engine as of the BMW G 310 R bike which is jointly developed by TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad. The BMW G 310 R is currently made in India at the TVS manufacturing plant and is already on sale in Europe and the US.

Apache RTR 310 is expected to be the first bike to be launched under this partnership and it might cost around 1.6 - 1.7 lakh. The bike is expected to arrive in market in July 2017

It is also expected that the company will also launch a new 125 cc scooter under the Jupiter brand name as Jupiter is company’s largest selling scooter model, and is currently the second largest selling scooter in India.

