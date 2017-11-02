Twenty Two Motors Unveils Prototype of the Smart Electric Vehicle 'Flow'

Twenty Two Motors Pvt Ltd smart electric vehicle innovator today unveiled the prototype of their smart scooter ‘FLOW’. The smart vehicle enabled by artificial intelligence is designed to fulfill the needs of the modern yet young travelers. The unique features that the brand facilitates the consumers through this vehicle boast of state of art sensors, smart features, lithium-ion storage, and the Internet of things.The vehicle ushers in a host of other features for the smart and modern urban commuter, driven by technology poised at the cutting edge. While the company was established in 2016, the Research and Development has been carried out for an extensive period of time.The smart electronic vehicle is connected to cloud server throughout the time, thus ensuring that user can keep an eye on systems performance even when the user is a thousand miles away. Servers analyze data through complex data analytic algorithms and suggest any upcoming service requirements. As the vehicle performs, aggregate rider and vehicle data help with customized vehicle updates which are delivered automatically on the touch dashboard display. The user-centric mobile application provides a one-touch solution to control every aspect of the vehicle. The users can track the vehicle remotely, while the in-built geo-fencing allows security against theft. Vehicle automatically alerts the vehicle owner, once the vehicle is beyond the defined geographical boundaries, whereby the owner can shut it down using the smart app.The vehicle weighs approximately 85 kgs and is equipped with DC motor, which is powered by a Lithium-ion battery, which can be charged within a short span of 2 hours and can travel through a distance of more than 80 kms with a speed of 60 km/h, with a single charging session. The product will be available with an option of dual battery at the higher-end. Flow is facilitated with numerous features just as telescopic suspension in-built mobile charger with sufficient storage space for 2 helmets. Flow is expected to be a price at Rs 65,000 – Rs 70,000.Commenting on the launch Parveen Kharb, CEO and Co-Founder, Twenty Two Motors said “ we are super excited to unveil the prototype of Flow to the consumers in India. Flow boasts of industry-defining features which are going to be the benchmark for others to follow. We conducted surveys and open houses for about 500 customers in NCR, Pune and Jaipur and the response was overwhelming. We have put an initial investment of about 5 million in the manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi which has an installed capacity of 10,000 units.