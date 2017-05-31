Two Classic French Cars Top Sales at Villa Erba Auction

Held alongside the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Italy, RM Sotheby's recent Villa Erba auction celebrated the expertise of Talbot-Lago and Bugatti in the 1930s, with two exceptional vehicles that sold for more than €3 million each.

In the sumptuous setting of the shores of Lake Como, some 40 classic cars went under the hammer at the RM Sotheby's auction. Of all the lots, two French classic cars stood out from the crowd.

A sensational Talbot-Lago T150-C SS "Goutte d'Eau" Coupé by Figoni & Falaschi sold for €3.36 million. This entirely restored "Teardrop" coupé is one of only two examples of the striking "Goutte d'Eau" built by Figoni & Falaschi with fully enclosed front fenders. Another big hitter at the sale was a 1935 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante Prototype, which sold for €3.024 million.

In third place came a 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.8, which sold for €2.016 million. Three Ferraris also broke the million mark: a 275 GTS by Pininfarina dating from 1965 (€1.792 million), a 1964 250 GT/L Berlinetta Lusso by Scaglietti (€1.428 million) and a 1990 F40 (€1.064 million).

Note that several vehicles listed in the auction remain unsold, including a 1928 Mercedes-Benz 680 S Torpedo-Sport Avant-Garde by Saoutchik, which could have been the star of the sale (estimated at €6.5-€8 million), as well as some much more recent vehicles, like a 2016 McLaren P1 GTR (estimated at €3.2 to €3.6 million) and a 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari (€2.75 to €3.2 million).