Uber Inks Pact With GVK, MIAL: Aims to Make Airport Transfers Convenient

Uber on December 23 announced a partnership with Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) to make it easier for travellers to get a ride at both, the domestic and international airports at the tap of a button.

Through this partnership, Uber riders arriving at the Mumbai International Airport (T2) can get a ride within the airport premises at conveniently located predesignated areas - P6 West (on the same floor as the arrivals hall) and P7 West. Riders who land at the domestic airport (T1) can get their ride at the predesignated pick-up point.

Additionally, riders who request an Uber, from both the domestic and international terminals, will only have to pay a single fee which will be all-inclusive and will be directly included in the rider’s receipt, thus making the airport experience more seamless.

For added convenience, Uber representatives will be on-ground at both airports to help travellers book an Uber and guide them to the pickup points.

Using Uber at the airport? Here’s what you need to know:

· Scheduled Rides: This feature enables you to book a ride up to 30 days in advance with just a few taps on your app. This helps ensure that your Uber will be there when it’s time to head out to the airport - especially if it’s the first flight out of town.

How it works:

· Open the Uber app and tap the calendar icon in the “where to” box.

· Set your pickup date and time; and enter your pickup and drop off locations

· Select the ride you want to take (ie: uberGo) and see the estimated fare; Tap “schedule”

· You will be sent reminders both 24 hours and 30 minutes in advance of your pickup. You’ll be notified once your ride is on the way, as well as what the fare will be. You can cancel up to 5 minutes after your ride is on the way.