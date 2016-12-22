Uber Launches DontDrinkAndDrive Campaign, With Support From BADD And SaveLIFE Foundation

Launches nationwide anti-drunk driving awareness drive

Uber on December 22 announced #DontDrinkAndDrive campaign, supported by SaveLIFE foundation, aimed at encouraging people to opt for alternate modes of transportation while reveling in the season’s festivities.

Uber will be collaborating with Bars Against Drunk Driving (BADD), which includes over 250 bars and several fine-dining restaurants across the country, to ensure patrons to keep the roads safe by avoiding drunk driving.

Highlights of Bars Against Drunk Driving Campaign:

· Breath Analysers: Breath Analysers will be set up at key party hot spots in the country to encourage riders to use alternative mode of transport, like Uber, when under the influence of alcohol.

Uber Breath Analyser is a kiosk that calculates the blood alcohol content (BAC) in a person’s body through an app that’s fixed to the device. If the person’s BAC is higher than the permissible limit for driving, they can sign up and take their first free ride on Uber by using the promo-code DDAD100.

· RiderDOSTs: Uber will also provide the bars and restaurants access to RiderDOST, an app that can be accessed by RiderDOSTs (Uber Brand Advocates) at the kiosks set-up inside the premises. Through this, RiderDOSTs can now help anyone book a ride, even if they don’t have the Uber app downloaded on their device and get home safe

· Promo Codes: Uber will provide special promo codes to bars and restaurants that join this movement, to help them encourage their customers to avoid drunk driving and ‘Uber it’ instead

To maximise impact, Uber has also launched ‘Gift an Uber’, wherein riders can buy promo codes for their private parties and ‘Gift an Uber’ to their friends and other guests to discourage them from driving back home drunk.

‘Gift an Uber’ coupons will be available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Bhuwaneshwar, Chennai, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Indore, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Kolkata, and can be availed from its website.