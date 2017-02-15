UM Motorcycles Dealership Inaugurated in Chandigarh, Punjab

UM Lohia Two Wheelers Pvt. Ltd - the Indian arm of the American motorcycle maker UM International, LLC – along with Lohia Auto entered the land of five rivers – Punjab as it opened its first dealership in the state capital Chandigarh. The dealership was inaugurated by Rajeev Mishra, CEO – UM Lohia Two Wheelers Pvt. Ltd, in the presence of Shubham Garg Director, UM Royal Punjab.

The state of the art dealership located at Chandigarh is spread over a total of 2200sq. ft; which includes an area of 1500sq. ft for sales & service support. Customers will have access to the entire range of UM merchandise and accessories as well. The company further shared that the recently announced 24x7 Roadside Assistance Programme(RSA) will also be available for all customers of the city immediately.

Speaking at the launch, Rajeev Mishra, CEO – UM Lohia Two Wheelers Pvt. Ltd, said, “Chandigarh is known for its automobile culture, and we’re confident of getting an excellent response from this city. We have been working very hard to create motorcycles that engage with the rider and offer a balance between ergonomics and performance. We’re hoping this dynamism is something even the customers feel.”