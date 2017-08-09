UM Motorcycles Inaugurates 2nd Dealership in Haryana

UM Lohia Two Wheelers Pvt. Ltd, the Indian arm of the American motorcycle maker UM International, LLC -- along with Lohia Auto has inaugurated its 2nd dealership of Haryana, UM Rohtak. The dealership was inaugurated by Rajeev Mishra, CEO-UM Lohia Two Wheelers Pvt. Ltd in the presence of other dignitaries and guests. The state-of-the-art dealership spread over 1800 sqft. which includes display space, service centre along with the entire range of UM accessories and apparel which will be available at this dealership. Besides this, the customers will also be part of the 24x7 Roadside Assistance Programme (RSA) that is already being offered by UM Motorcycles for their customers pan India. With the inauguration of this dealership the Company has 50 dealerships across India now.Speaking at the launch, Mr. Sunil Singh , senior vice president UM Lohia Two wheelers Pvt Ltd said, "It is a matter of great pride for us that we are opening our 2nd dealership in state. The buzz created by our motorcycles encouraged us to inaugurate the dealership in Rohtak. As it is a growing city with lots of promises, we are confident that our motorcycles will create a space of their own. We believe that this dealership will generate a good customer base in a short span of time and maintain a good bonding with all our customers. This dealership opening will be creating an opportunity for greater achievements and further growing.”Elaborating further, Arjun Hooda, CEO, UM Rohtak said, “It’s indeed an honour for us to be a partner of UM Motorcycles, the world renowned motorcycle manufacturer. Rohtak has a rich motorcycling culture and after riding the Renegade Commando and the Renegade Sports S, I am sure that all bikers who prefer cruisers will opt for our products without a single thought. As representatives of UM Motorcycles, we will ensure customers are pampered with the luxurious UM experience. The level of interest for UM brand in Rohtak has been very positive. Our investment in the showroom and workshop has already been rewarded by confirmed orders which we have received prior to the inauguration.”