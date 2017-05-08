UM Motorcycles Inaugurates Dealership in Ahmedabad

UM Lohia Two Wheelers Pvt. Ltd, the Indian arm of the American motorcycle maker UM International, LLC -- along with Lohia Auto inaugurated its dealership in Ahmedabad.

The dealership spread over 4200 sq. ft. includes display space, service centre along with the entire range of UM accessories and apparel which will be available at this dealership. Besides this, the dealership will also be part of the 24x7 Roadside Assistance Programme (RSA) that is already being offered by the company for the customers pan India.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Rajeev Mishra, CEO, – UM Lohia Two Wheelers Pvt. Ltd said, “The opening of our dealership is in line with our vision to have a PAN India presence by the end of this year. The road network in the state is impressive of very high standards making it ideal for biking. Hence, we felt, it was imperative to have a dealership in the city as well.”

With the inauguration of this dealership, the company now has twenty-four dealerships across the country. The company had launched BS-IV compliant variants of their motorcycles recently.

