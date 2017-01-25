UM Motorcycles Inaugurates Dealership in Dehradun

UM Motorcycles - the Indian arm of the American motorcycle maker UM International, LLC - along with Lohia Auto has made its entry in Uttarakhand as it inaugurated its dealership in Dehradun.

The dealership, located at GMS Road, opposite Chaudhary Farm House was inaugurated by Mr Sunil Singh, Senior Vice President – UM Lohia Two Wheelers Pvt Ltd, in the presence of Mr Ankit Agarwal, Proprietor, UM Dehradun and other dignitaries and guests.

The dealership will be spread over a total of 2500 sq ft, which shall include an area of 1500 sq ft for interacting with customers, and an area of 1000sq ft to provide the best after sales service and support.

Also read: UM Motorcycles Inaugurates Kerela's First Dealership in Kochi

Customers will also have the luxury of buying all UM branded accessories from this dealership as well. The company further shared that the recently announced 24x7 Roadside Assistance Programme (RSA) will also be available for all customers of the city immediately.