UM Motorcycles Inaugurates Kerela's First Dealership in Kochi

UM Motorcycles - the Indian arm of the American motorcycle maker UM International, LLC - along with Lohia Auto has opened a dealership in Cochin, the first in the state of Kerala and thirteen in the country. The dealership, UM Cochin is located at 36/2446B, Brahmasthanam, NH-17, Edappally North.

Spread over an area of about 2200 sq ft, the dealership facility has a showroom integrated with an after-sales service facility to ensure that the customers receive pre- and post-sales ownership experience. Also, recently launched 24*7 Roadside Assistance Programme is available across the state.

Speaking to the media, Mr Rajeev Mishra, CEO – UML, said, "We are delighted to open our first dealership in the state of Kerala. South India contributes to a major share of the Indian two-wheeler market in the country. Hence, this is the first of numerous dealerships we plan to open in this region. The opening of this dealership is in line with our road map to have of a pan India presence by the end of 2017. We are confident that we shall get a good response from motorcycle enthusiasts in Cochin and surrounding areas."

On this occasion, Mr SiyadT A Rahman, MD, Backwater UM, said, "In order to serve our clientele with enthusiasm and passion, we are proud to launch our first UM Motorcycles showroom and workshop facility in Kerala. As UM Motorcycles dealers in Cochin, we commit ourselves to delivering the UM experience to all UM lovers. The level of interest in the UM brand in Cochin has been very positive. Our investment in this new facility has already been rewarded by orders and deliveries which we have received prior to this opening."