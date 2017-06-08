UM Motorcycles Opens Dealership in Imphal

UM Lohia Two Wheelers Pvt. Ltd, the Indian arm of the American motorcycle maker UM International, LLC -- along with Lohia Auto inaugurated its dealership, Kanglasha UM in Imphal today. The dealership located at Khuyathong DMC Road, Imphal West, Manipur was inaugurated by Rajeev Mishra, CEO UM Lohia Two Wheelers Pvt. Ltd in the presence of other dignitaries and guests. The state of the art dealership spread over 3350sq. ft. includes display space, service centre along with the entire range of UM accessories and apparel which will be available at this dealership. Besides this, the customers will also be part of the 24x7 Roadside Assistance Programme (RSA) that is already being offered by UM Motorcycles for their customers pan India. With the inauguration of this dealership, the company now has forty-five dealerships across the country. The company had launched BS-IV compliant variants of their motorcycles recently.

Speaking at the launch, Rajeev Mishra, CEO, – UM Lohia Two Wheelers Pvt. Ltd said, “The opening of our dealership in Imphal is in line with our vision to have a PAN India presence by the end of this year. UM Motorcycles is expanding its sales and service network across India in order to take its products closer to its customer base particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Currently, UM Motorcycles has 44 dealerships across India including the Imphal dealership that has been inaugurated today.”

Elaborating further, Sinam David Singh, Director, Kanglasha UM said, “Imphal has a rich motorcycling culture and after riding the Renegade Commando and the Renegade Sports S, I am sure that all bikers who prefer cruisers and will opt for our products without a single thought. As representatives of UM Motorcycles, we will ensure all customers are pampered with the luxurious UM experience. The level of interest in the UM brand in Imphal has been very positive. Our investment in the showroom and workshop has already been rewarded by confirmed orders which we have received prior to the inauguration.”

An innovative feature called Service Alert Maintenance comes as a standard fitment in both the Renegade Commando and Renegade Sports S, giving customers a heads-up on the service update.