UM Renegade Commando Classic and Mojave Editions Launched at Rs 1.8 Lakh

UM Motorcycles have launched two new iterations of their Renegade Commando series in the form of the Classic edition which is priced at Rs 1.89 lakh and the Mojave edition which is priced at Rs 1.8 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The Renegade Commando Classic was first showcased at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo whereas the Mojave edition is all-new offering in the Commando series of motorcycles.Speaking at the launch, Rajeev Mishra, CEO, UM Lohia Two Wheelers Pvt. Ltd. said, “There is a latent demand for such bikes with varied customer needs emerging in India. The customers are aware, ready to experiment and follow their gut. With the launch of Renegade Commando Classic and Mojave, we are looking forward to attracting young leaders. We are committed to setting a new benchmark in providing excellence not only in our products but also in service experience. Renegade Commando Classic and Renegade Commando Mojave will surely capture up-country customers with a progressive mindset.”Both these motorcycles are powered by a 279.5 cc single-cylinder Liquid-cooled engine that now comes with electronic fuel injection on offer as well. The power output stands 25.15PS at 8500 RPM and the torque delivered by this engine is 23 NM at 7000 RPM. This comes mated to a six-speed transmission setup and both the bikes will be offered with one saddle bag as standard. The second saddlebag can be purchased as an accessory which will replace the saree guard that comes on the motorcycle as standard.The Classic edition comes with a lot of chrome touches throughout and a wind deflector at the front and is meant to be for those who are looking to have a big cruiser motorcycle feel in a budget motorcycle. Whereas the Mojave edition comes with a new matte finish and is meant to be an ode to the Mojave Desert in California.These motorcycles mainly compete against the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Bajaj Dominar 400.Watch this space for our first ride impressions coming soon.