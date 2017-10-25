Upcoming New Suzuki Swift AllGrip Does Off-Roading - Watch Video

The next iteration of the Suzuki Swift has been one of the most sought-after cars in the Indian market ever since it made its global unveiling. There have been several reports, scoops and guesses as to when the car will make its way to India but as of now, there has been no official announcement by Maruti Suzuki. Nevertheless, the global-spec model made by Suzuki is a good reference point as to what the new Swift will be capable of doing and which features it could get.One of the most interesting features that the new Suzuki Swift comes with is an all-wheel drive (AWD) system which means that the power produced by the engine is delivered to all wheels. This, ideally, should increase the car’s capability when it comes to going off the tarmac and kicking some dirt. Available in the top-trim 1.2-litre mild hybrid engine equipped, the AWD Swift has emerged in a video that shows the car doing some mild off-roading and while the true potential of the car is still yet to be discovered, it still does make for a good video to look at. Especially, as it gives a good look at the exterior design of the new Swift.As a bonus, here’s another video giving a good look of the interiors and features of the new Swift.