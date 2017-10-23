Upcoming Royal Enfield 750 Interceptor Outruns Bajaj Dominar 400 - Video

Royal Enfield is about to launch its new 750cc motorcycle in coming months and the bike has already been spotted several times now. Last month the bike was spotted during the pre-launch test in Tamil Nadu and it was also teased by Rudratej Singh, President, Royal Enfield on his twitter handle. The new offering by Royal Enfield looks similar to the existing continental GT. Recently, the bike was spotted by a YouTuber Kamal Here who chased the test mule on his Bajaj Dominar 400 while his camera was recording everything. In the video, it is clearly seen that Bajaj Dominar, being a sports tourer has to put a lot of effort to catch up along the new Royal Enfield 750. Royal Enfield, which is not known for its speed, is said to have put a lot of R&D in order to develop this new engine. The new Royal Enfield 750 is expected to churn out 50 bhp and 60 Nm of torque. Reportedly, it also has a 270-degree crankshaft for optimal refinement. Watch the video of Bajaj Dominar trying to catch up upcoming Royal Enfield 750, revealing exterior details:-At the front, the new Royal Enfield 750 gets a 17-inch rim with a 120 section tyre and a 160 section at the rear. The bike also gets discs on both ends and ABS was visible on the front disc. The café racer inspired bike gets a sporty handlebar and a single seat. It also gets the longitudinally mounted radiator and blacked out the dual exhaust.So far there is no confirmation from the company’s end about the new offering but the bike is expected to be launched with a price tag of Rs 4 lakh. When launched it will be Royal Enfield’s fastest and most powerful motorcycle and will compete with the likes of Harley-Davidson Street 750 and Ducati Monster 797.