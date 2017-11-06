Vaccar Tucson Sport Concept and Extreme Off-Roader Santa Fe Sport Concept Showcased at SEMA

Rockstar Energy Moab Extreme Off-roader Santa Fe Sport Concept. (Image: Hyundai)

The Vaccar Tucson Sport Concept is built upon the Tucson Sport crossover. The eye-catching concept features an impressive powertrain, design, infotainment system and a full aero-kit for striking looks and performance. It is the result of successful partnership with the Aaron Vaccar Company, modifying more than 20 technical features in all, such as the boostec GTX turbocharger, the R50 blow-off valve and the AEM air intake system. Vaccar offers services for automotive design, project vehicle builds and aftermarket installations using a wide range of parts developed in-house.Another Hyundai SUV, tuned by Rockstar Performance Garage, is the Rockstar Energy Moab Extreme Off-roader Santa Fe Sport Concept. Leveraging the Santa Fe Sport platform and powertrain, the concept car is able to withstand the ultimate demands of extreme off-roading, tested in Moab, Utah, one of the world’s most challenging off-road regions. The concept features a 6-piston front and 4-piston rear big brake kit, a coil-over suspension or 17-inch Machete off-road wheels among other things. Rockstar Garage is the automotive builder for Rockstar Energy, a renowned U.S. based beverage manufacturer.The concept cars were jointly developed by Hyundai Motor America and strong local partners the Aaron Vaccar Company, Rockstar Performance Garage, Blood Type Racing Inc. and Bisimoto Engineering. The SEMA Show is the world-leading trade-only event for automotive specialty products.