Vespa Elegante Special Edition Scooter Launched In India Priced at Rs 95,077

Vespa launched Vespa Elegante 150 cc special edition scooter edition in India priced at Rs 95,077 (ex-showroom Pune). The new scooter is the edition to the existing Vespa portfolio of SXL, VXL.

The new scooter is available in a ‘Beige Unico’ colour apart from the ‘Pearl White’. Powered by a 150cc engine and 12-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, the scooter comes with leather finished seats, tinted fly screen, and an exclusive Elegante Badge.

Commenting on this launch, Stefano Pelle, CEO and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited (India) said, “The special edition Vespa Elegante symbolizes Piaggio’s ownership of the premium scooter segment that the group has successfully created in the Indian market. With its classy yet modern designs, Vespa Elegante will be a proud possession of the Vespa enthusiast.”

Apart from the dealerships across India, The Vespa Elegante will also be available online via Paytm.

