Video - 2017 Honda CR-V Scores 5-Star Safety Ratings Under New ASEAN NCAP Assessment

Honda CR-V has scored outstanding full 5-star rating in the crash test conducted by ASEAN NCAP (New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asia). The crash test was conducted on the 2.4 EL model of the Honda CR-V. The SUV also became the first car to get 5-star rating under the new ASEAN NCAP assessment.Beginning 2017, the New Car Assessment Programme for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP) has introduced a new rating system to assess vehicle safety levels. The new system is a single rating system, which consists of three assessments, Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) (50%), Child Occupant Protection (COP) (25%), and Safety Assist Technologies (SATs) (25%), combined with an overall rating. The previous rating system, used from 2012 to 2016 was based on a dual rating comprising AOP and COP which produced two final scores. One of the drawbacks was that manufacturers tended to promote higher ratings compared to lower ones. The new combined score avoids this.Marketed first in the ASEAN region in April 2017, 2017 Honda CR-V is equipped with dual frontal airbags, three-point seatbelts, Seatbelt Reminders (SBR) for both driver and front passenger, all as standard fitments. Other fitments such as side airbags, curtain airbags, blind spot technology, and driver attention monitor are also available to most of the ASEAN market. The seven-seater SUV is also fitted with standard Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). For the child restraint method, ISOFIX and top tether are standard across variants.Available with two engine options – 2.4-litre iVTEC petrol engine and 1.6-litre iDTEC diesel engine, the fifth-generation CR-V is expected to be launched in India sometime next year. The 2017 CR-V gets a nine-speed transmission unit from the ZF. Inside, the car comes with 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.When launched in India, the fifth-gen CR-V will compete with the likes of Ford Endeavor and Toyota Fortuner.