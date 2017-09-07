Video - 2017 Jeep Compass Scores 5-Star Safety Ratings Under Euro NCAP Assessment

Jeep Compass has scored outstanding full 5-star rating in the crash test conducted by Euro NCAP. The crash test was conducted on the 2.0 LHD 4X4 Limited model of the Jeep Compass. Euro NCAP assesses vehicle safety levels which consist of four assessments. In Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) the 2017 Jeep Compass Scored 90%, 83% in Child Occupant Protection (COP), 64% in Pedestrian Protection and in Safety Assist Technologies (SATs) the compact SUV scored 59%, combined with an overall rating.Recently launched in India, the 2017 Jeep Compass comes with more than 50 safety and security features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Dynamic Steering Torque (DST), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Adaptive Brake Lights, Panic Brake Assist and many more such features as standard across the range. The Compass Limited 4x4 is equipped with six airbags with dual stage passenger airbags.Available with two powertrain options - a 1.4-litre 4-cylinder Multiar petrol engine that produces 160 bhp with peak torque of 250 Nm and 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 173 bhp and 230 Nm torque. The engine is paired with a 6- speed manual transmission and an optional 7-speed automatic gearbox version is there for the petrol variant. The car offers five driving modes – Auto, Snow, Sand, Mud and Rock.The Euro NCAP tested the left-hand-drive version of the Compass SUV, which is not the one we get here from Jeep India.