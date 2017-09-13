Video – 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport Debuts at Frankfurt Motorshow

2018 Suzuki Swift Sport cabin. (Image: Suzuki)

After months of teasers and spy shots, Suzuki Motors has finally unveiled the 2018 Swift Sport at the 2017 IAA Frankfurt Motor Show. The new Suzuki Sport is lightweight, more fuel efficient, comes with bucket load of advanced safety features, a sporty cockpit inspired cabin and muscular exteriors.The front grille and bumper project the nose beyond that of the standard Swift. Muscular shoulders, blacked-out A-pillars and vertically arranged front and rear lamps, are brought into vivid relief in the Swift Sport with black aerodynamic under spoilers spanning the front, sides and rear, and a roof-end spoiler that balances aerodynamic advantage with sports aesthetics.“There’s a history to the Swift Sport. Since 2005, it’s been the special model that combines the practical convenience of a hatchback with true sports performance. With the third generation we’ve moved the game on to the next level as a genuine hot hatch. And I’m confident that when you drive it you’re going to go WOW!” — Masao KoboriOther design details of the new Swift Sport include a unique “staggered” design for the large-opening honeycomb grille, Carbon fibre-style embossing for the front grille, front-lip spoiler, side skirts and rear diffuser, thin-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels and tapered shape for dual exhaust tips that relay presence with their wide light-reflecting surfaces.The new Swift Sport creates an immersive, interactive sports driving environment, starting with red interior accents and a driver-oriented instrument panel. Swift Sport’s semi-bucket shape front seats, D-shaped steering wheel with dimpled leather with satin finish, piano black accents and red cross-stitching all make the Swift’s cabin very sporty.Also featured in the new Swift Sport is a Bluetooth®-compatible Smartphone Linkage Display Audio Display unit with a 7-inch touchscreen and a SD Card 3D-map navigation.With a 1.4 BOOSTERJET engine producing 230 Nm of torque, and a total kerb weight that is 80kg less than its predecessor, the lighter and quicker Swift Sport has evolved into a genuine hot hatch that makes exhilarating sports driving a reality. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.The new Swift Sport rests on the “HEARTECT” platform, a new-generation Suzuki platform that delivers enhanced fundamental vehicle performance through light weight and high rigidity. In addition to the “HEARTECT” platform and the lightweight, shock-absorbing “TECT” body, detailed optimisation of interior parts, seats and other components has resulted in a total kerb weight of just 970kg.The new Swift Sport now features Suzuki’s forward detection system, which uses the combination of a monocular camera and a laser sensor. At 60km/h or faster, the lane departure warning function is designed to predict the path of the vehicle and issue warnings, such as steering wheel vibration, to alert the driver.Other safety technologies include Radar Brake Support, Adaptive Cruise Control, Emergency stop signal, ESP, Tyre pressure monitoring system, TECT impact-absorbing body, 6 SRS airbags, Pedestrian injury mitigation body and more.