Video - All-New Renault (Dacia) Duster Revealed, Debut at 2017 Frankfurt Motorshow

2018 Nouveau Dacia Duster family. (Image: Dacia)

Dacia has renewed Duster, the brand’s iconic SUV which boasts modern, all-new robust styling. The Dacia Duster is sold as the Renault Duster in India and will be launched in 2018 in India. The all-new Duster has become more versatile and more attractive. With more than one million unit sales to its credit to date, Dacia will unveil All-new Duster at the 2017 Frankfurt Show.In keeping with the model’s DNA, all-new Duster combines robust, muscular styling with an assertive personality that is emphasized by a brand-new body colour, Atacama Orange. All-new Duster’s distinctive grille extends to the head lights positioned at the car’s extreme corners and makes the model appear wider.A new lighting signature including LED daytime running lights divided into three sections. The crease lines of the horizontal bonnet contribute to the vehicle’s assertive stance. The larger, mass-coloured, satin-chrome-finish skid plate reinforces the car’s adventurer credentials and is scratch-resistant to maintain its smart look.The higher belt line adds to the impression of strength and occupant protection. The windscreen has been brought forward 100mm compared with the current Duster and is more steeply raked, which makes the cabin longer so it looks more spacious. Horizontal lines and lights positioned at the extreme corners heighten the car’s solid stance.Some of the main features include 17-inch wheels, prominent wheel arches and Black wing arch trims. The new aluminum roof bars, a frequent SUV hallmark, extend the line of the windscreen for a more dynamic profile. All-new Duster also features upgraded travelling comfort thanks to a completely redesigned, quality-feel interior and new equipment.