Video - All You Need to Know About the 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2017 Dzire compact sedan in India and how. The all-new Dzire compact sedan came out to be an aspirational launch from the house of Maruti, given the number of updates they have adorned in the India’s largest selling sedan.

According to R.S. Kalsi, Director of Maruti Suzuki India, Dzire could very well outsell the Alto compact hatchback to become India’s highest selling car. For a car of this price, it has to offer more than just modern gizmos to be a leader in a market like India.

Maruti Suzuki DZire. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Dzire and why it can become the new domestic car leader!

2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Exterior

The 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire borrows most of its design cues from the 2018 Suzuki Swift. The wide trapezoidal black grille with chrome inserts, Projector head lamps with LED DRLs, new diamond-cut 15” alloys and square-shaped LED tail lights are some of the differentiating features when compared to the outgoing model. Even the body stance has been altered to give it a more proportionate sedan look. Case-in-point, the body has been lowered by 7mm, widened by 30mm, gets a height reduction of 30mm and has a 20mm longer wheelbase, giving it a more commanding appeal on the road.

2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Cabin and Features

Like exteriors, the new Dzire’s cabin is also a mirror image of the 2018 Swift, albeit with a few changes. The stand-out features include a 7” inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and doubles up as a reverse parking camera. Then there’s the automatic climate control, flat-bottom steering, and rear AC vents, all of which were not available in the previous-gen Dzire.

As for the overall cabin design, the new Dzire comes with a dual shade of black and beige, accentuated by Satin Chrome on the instrument panel, gear knob, steering, doors, speedometer rings and faux wood inserts on the steering, dashboard and door panels. Both the instrument panel and the central console is tilted towards the driver to give a better viewing angle while driving.

Maruti DZire interiors. (Photo: Maruti Suzuki)

2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Safety

With the standard dual-airbags and ABS with EBD, the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire promises to be a safety-driven car. The new body is made to comply with modern safety standards like front-offset, side and pedestrian impact. The 5th-generation ‘HEARTECT’ platform gives the much needed rigidity, strength and crash safety of the car. ISOFIX – the child restraint system also comes as standard equipment across variants.

2017 Maruti Suzuki Platform

Maruti Suzuki has commissioned the 5th generation B-platform, called the ‘HEARTECT’ platform to build the 2017 Dzire. The platform brings enhanced vehicle safety and performance to the sedan, thanks to the Hi-tensile steel used for building the car. The platform makes the Dzire lighter by almost 100 kg, increasing the overall performance and fuel efficiency.

The new bold face of Dzire. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Engine and Transmission

The new Dzire continues to use the same 1.2-litre VVT Petrol engine and the famous 1.3-litre DDiS Diesel engine in the new Dzire. Both the engines are refined to produce 82 bhp and 113 Nm of output in the petrol version and 74 bhp and 190 Nm of output in the diesel version. The good thing is, there are now 6 variants in total (3 each for petrol and diesel) that offer an AGS gearbox. The rest 8 will come with the 5-speed manual gearbox.

2017 Maruti Suzuki Mileage

Now this is the most interesting aspect of the new 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Just so you know, till now, Nexa Ciaz SHVS used to be the most fuel-efficient car in India with a claimed ARAI mileage of 28.09 kmpl. But with the launch of the new Dzire, Maruti has managed to push the mileage game to a whole new level. The Dzire Diesel variants have a claimed return of 28.4 kmpl, and that too without the SHVS unit. The petrol unit, on the other hand, returns 22 kmpl. These figures apply both to MT and AGS gearboxes.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price

Last but not the least is the pricing, which contributes largely to the success of a car. The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts for Rs 5.45 lakhs (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the petrol version and Rs 6.45 lakhs for the diesel version. The top-of-the-line variant - ZD+ AGS can be acquired for a price of Rs 9.41 lakhs.

2017 Maruti Dzire Variant-Wise Price List