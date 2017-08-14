Video - Bajaj Mocks Royal Enfield in Latest Dominar 400 TVC, Calls Brand Elephant

Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey. (Photo: Royal Enfield)

We have seen comparative advertisements in the past that created much furore in the market, thanks to the direct rivalry between the two brands. Case in point the Mercedes and Jaguar rivalry, which forced them to lock in a battle of the ads when Mercedes released a video called ‘Chicken’ Magic Body Control. Such direct advertisements can lead the brands in a legal tussle, yet they indulge in the same.The latest to engage in such comparative advertisement is Bajaj Auto, the leading two wheeler manufacturer in India. Known for manufacturing low capacity motorcycles and scooters for the mass market, Bajaj utilized its partnership with Austria based KTM motorcycles to launch its first 400 cc product in India – the Dominar.The street naked bike promises to add up as a touring motorcycle too, that can be taken for long rides, a segment largely dominated by Royal Enfield. And this is where the problem starts. While Dominar is an excellent product for city riding, it’s somehow not able to break past the loyal customers of Royal Enfield, customers who look forward to buying a bike for long leisure commuting.In response to Enfield’s dominance, Bajaj resorted to direct advertisement, leaving everyone wondering, why Bajaj had to do it? The theme of the video is satirical and it pokes fun at Royal Enfield owners, for riding an “Elephant”. And quite literally, the video features a group of riders on Elephants, trying to move up a hill.The video description on the advertisement posted on Youtube says – “Haathi Mat Palo! It's time to start looking at a new way of long distance riding. Bajaj Dominar redefines long distance touring with modern motorcycling technology and performance. Go Hyperriding with the Dominar400.”While the video doesn’t directly showcase or name Royal Enfield, it is quite evident that Bajaj is poking fun at the classic motorcycle brand, thanks to the trademark thumping noise at the start of the video. The video also mentions brotherhood while riding, a phenomenon generally related to brands like Harley Davidson and Royal Enfield.While it’s a brilliant video in every sense, we don’t think Royal Enfield’s loyals will take it in a good spirit. What do you think about it? Do leave your comments on this latest controversy!