Video – BMW 8-Series Concept Returns

The BMW Group is all set to unveil the BMW Concept 8-Series at this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. BMW is using the 8-Series Concept as a taster of a forthcoming BMW model – the new BMW 8 Series Coupe, which is slated to be launched in 2018 and part of the biggest model offensive in the company’s history.

“The number 8 has always represented the pinnacle of sports performance and exclusivity at BMW,” explains Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG Harald Krüger. “The forthcoming BMW 8 Series Coupe will demonstrate that razor-sharp dynamics and modern luxury can go hand-in-hand. This will be the next model in the expansion of our luxury-car offering and will raise the benchmark for coupes in the segment. In the process, we will strengthen our claim to leadership in the luxury class.”

BMW 8-Series Concept. (Photo: BMW)

BMW Concept 8 Series reveals much of what is to come. “The BMW Concept 8 Series is our take on a full-blooded high-end driving machine,” says Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design. “It is a luxurious sports car which embodies both unadulterated dynamics and modern luxury like arguably no other. For me, it’s a slice of pure automotive fascination.”

“The design of the BMW Concept 8 Series provides a fresh interpretation of iconic BMW styling cues,” adds van Hooydonk. “And it also showcases a new approach to the use of forms which is reflected particularly prominently in the car’s surfacing. A handful of crisp lines mark out clear surfaces, and the car’s volumes are powerfully sculpted. Together, these elements make a forceful statement and create a model brimming with character. In short, this is a driver’s car.”

BMW 8-Series Concept Interior. (Photo: BMW)

On the outset, the BMW 8-Series looks heavily inspired from the i8 Hybrid sportscar, yet carries its own unique identity. The silhouette of the BMW Concept 8 Series is kept low and the interplay of a long bonnet, and flowing roofline brings a dynamic allure to the car’s flanks.

The concept revealed comes with an exclusive exterior paint finish Barcelona Grey Liquid – a greyish-blue with highly iridescent pigments. A large kidney grille, slim twin headlights and large air intakes give it a sporty front-end graphic. The stretched-out rear lights and large, trapezoidal exhaust tailpipes give the rear an ultra-sporty and modern flavour.

Photo: BMW

Inside the cabin, the fluid transition from the instrument panel into the doors and the smooth connection between the centre console and instrument panel, form the nucleus of the interior. The contrast of aluminium and dark leather on the gripping surfaces adds luxury.

The BMW 8 Series Coupe will build on the company’s successful tradition of luxurious sports cars and a genuine dream car.

Also Watch: