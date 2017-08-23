Video - Bugatti Chiron’s First American Unit Delivered At Pebble Beach

Bugatti Chiron's yellow and black cabin. (Image: Bugatti)

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the new Bugatti Chiron is no less than an engineering. Supporting our statement are facts like a massive 1500 HP W16 engine with more than 450 kmph top speed. Such numbers are unheard of in any of the production road-legal car. All these figures means that the Bugatti Chiron is priced at hefty $ 3 million (approx). But that doesn’t stop people from buying this exclusive machine.Bugatti has just delivered its very first unit in the U.S, which is the second largest market for the Volkswagen owned French manufacturer, amounting to 30% of sales. While the Veyron was limited to 450 units, the Chiron will be produced in 500 examples. A video posted by a YouTuber shows the unwrapping of the very first U.S spec Chiron.The Bugatti Chiron unveiled in the video is yellow & black in color and has been fitted with the mandatory side markers. There are also the rear bumper pads providing protection against low-speed collisions. The car was car presented at the Pebble Beach, and houses yellow “Classique” wheels, horseshoe emblem, as well as the side line. The interiors are also the same with Beluga Black and yellow leather.Bugatti has already sold more than 250 units, following the model’s debut in March 2016 at the Geneva Motor Show. While the Veyron took 10 years to sell all the 450 units, Chiron has already clocked half-way mark in just a year’s time. Bugatti is assembling up to 70 units of this high powered beast a year, and based on this number, production will come to an end around 2024.Bugatti already holds the world record of the fastest, street-legal production car in the world in the form of the Veyron Supersport. Enthusiasts are now waiting for 2018 when Bugatti will attempt a new world record in the Chiron, which can outdo 450 kmph with the current tyres. However, with more advanced rubber, it might just hit the magical 300-mph (483-kmph) mark.