Video – Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur Gifted Datsun redi-GO

Datsun India today honoured cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur by giving her a Datsun redi-GO in celebration of her fantastic performance for India at the ICC Women’s Championship Trophy 2017. As Vice-captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, Harmanpreet led India into the finals with her unbeaten knock of 171 against Australia.Representing Datsun at the event to hand over the car keys to Kaur, Jerome Saigot, vice president, Datsun India said, “Datsun is working hard to help fuel the ambitions of India’s young achievers and risers. We are delighted to see women like Harmanpreet make the nation proud. We congratulate Harmanpreet for her outstanding contribution during the ICC Women’s Championship Trophy 2017 and we are pleased to present her with the redi-GO for her sporting excellence.”On receiving the redi-GO, Harmanpreet Kaur said, “Thank you, Datsun India, for this gesture and I am looking forward to driving the redi-GO. This makes it easier for me to move around for training, but I am excited to take my family for a spin first.”In 2015, Nissan entered an eight-year deal with the ICC that further strengthens its ties with global sport. The agreement runs through 2023, and Nissan will be a global sponsor of cricket’s international tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, ICC World Twenty20, and the Under 19 and Women’s and qualifying events. The partnership allows Nissan to bring its innovative and fan-focused approach to sport to millions of cricket-lovers around the world.