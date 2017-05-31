Video – Hyundai Kona SUV Teased Ahead of World Premiere

Hyundai has launched a new teaser video of the upcoming Kona SUV ahead of its official unveiling in a couple of weeks from now. The new teaser video aims to reveal the design details of the new Kona SUV. The new Kona is named after the Kona district on the Big Island of Hawaii.

The sub-compact SUV continues to offer the Hyundai’s new design identity and comes with an aggressive body design, skillfully carved out on a compact SUV. The SUV is characterised by its wide stance and the twin headlamp design. The KONA also features the Cascading Grille, Hyundai’s new family identity.

Besides its design, the new KONA offers the latest technology, making premium features more accessible. A new feature – and a Hyundai first – is the head-up display, which projects key driving information directly into the driver’s line of sight.

The eight-inch projected image with a class-leading luminance of 10,000 candela per square metre guarantees daytime visibility and supports safe driving. The Konsa SUV also comes with elevated seating position providing better visibility for drivers, while the optional four-wheel drive enhances the ride and handling characteristics.

Hyundai Kona will join the Tucson SUV and Santa Fe 4x4.

