Video - Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Gifts Jeep Compass to His Father

So glad to see his face lit up like that❤this is the guy who should get all the happiness in life and deserves all the credit, my dad! pic.twitter.com/G55mBHpraw — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 16, 2017

Ace cricketer and Indian team all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, who recently won man of the match award for his maiden test century against Sri Lanka has gifted a new Jeep Compass compact SUV to his father, as a token of gratitude. The cricketer expressed his emotions in a series of Tweets, where he thanked his dad and brother Krunal Pandya for shaping up his career.Pandya also shared a video on Twitter where his dad is expressing his love to Hardik on a video call as Hardik is in Sri Lanka after the test series. His younger brother Krunal Pandya, who is also a cricketer, was there with his father, at a Jeep’s dealership in Mumbai, receiving a brand new red colored Jeep compass, which we believe to be a top-spec Limited optional variant of the Compass.The top spec Limited Jeep Compass comes with a 2.0-litre diesel engine and was recently launched in India for a price range of Rs 14.95 lakhs – 20.65 lakhs (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It is offered in three trims and 10 variants. The top line Limited spec gets features like 4*4 AWD system, 17” alloys, 7” inch touchscreen system. It also offers more than 50 safety features and much more.The Jeep Compass is the first made in India Jeep and will be exported to other right hand countries from India.