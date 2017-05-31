Video - Jeep Shows Make-in-India Capabilities, Ropes in Milind Soman

Jeep India is riding high on the success of their Make-In-India campaign and will roll out the first India-made Jeep Compass compact SUV on June 1st, 2017. Ahead of the roll-out of the first India made product, Jeep has launched a video revealing the manufacturing process of Compass.

To show the capabilities of their Ranjangaon based assembly line, Jeep India has roped in Indian actor and model Milind Soman for a video series. The first part of the series anchored by Milind shows the Hot Stamping and Laser Welding Process of making the Compass.

Fiat has already confirmed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will roll out the first-ever 'Made in India' Jeep Compass. FCA has invested USD 280 million towards localisation of the Jeep Compass and has enhanced the facility to world standard.

This development comes 23 months after Fadnavis, along with a high-level delegation met senior Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) officials in June 2015 at the company's headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan in the Unites States, said the statement.

The Ranjangaon facility has become a significant manufacturing and export hub for FCA joining Brazil, Mexico and China on the global production map. FIAPL will be FCA's sole manufacturing facility that will supply Jeep Compass SUVs to all international right-hand drive markets, it said.