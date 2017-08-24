Video - Ken Block Performs Stunts on Sand, Names it 'Terrakhana'

If you have never heard of Ken Block before, and call you’re an auto enthusiast, you are probably living under a rock. Ken Block, the ace rallyist is known for his presence on YouTube through Gymkhana videos. Ken Block has launched 9 Gymkhana videos till now, featuring Subaru and Ford cars. He is also heading Hoonigan Racing, a team formed by Ken Block, which participates in various rally races under the brand name.While all of the Ken Block stunt videos are shot and performed on the tarmac, in locations like Dubai, Detroit etc., Block has decided to change things up. For the first time, Block takes to the dirt/sand for a Gymkhana-style video. Like Gymkhana, the new setting also comes with a new name "Terrakhana." This time around, Block can be seen driving a Ford Fiesta RX43 rally car.The video and stunts were shot and performed in Swing Arm City, an off-road park in Utah, U.S. The dry and desolate location is full of sand and rocks and Block can be seen performing insane stunts up and down them. While Block his known for his inch-perfect donuts on roads, the dirt surrounding him doing the stunts stopped him from setting up a set course. Block also climbs up a near-vertical rock sides to drift around the crests. This one-of-a-kind stunt show is all the video you need to see today.