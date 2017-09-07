Video – Little Girl Drives BMW M5, Laughs in Excitement

Disclaimer – The video is shot in the controlled environment of a private parking garage. Don’t let your kid handle the steering of a car, especially a fast car like the BMW M5, as seen in this video. If you are letting your kid drive a car, let it be in a private and legal environment, with ample security and safety measures in place.Coming back to the story itself, a video has surfaced where a father is letting her young daughter drive the powerful BMW M5. The girl laughs in excitement every time her dad pushes the accelerator and her laugh is as infectious as it can get.The video was shot in an empty parking garage and her dad was operating the accelerator, brakes and gears. The girl was only handling the steering and we are sure if anything could have gone wrong, her father was in full control of the situation.This is a good way to hook a kid on horsepower and let them start early, a practice followed by parents in the west. This is also the reason there are so many motorsports drivers out in the market in the west, especially Europe.The car in the video, as mentioned, is a 700-plus-HP BMW M5, so we are not sure how the girl would react to a normal car. From the looks of it, it seems like this isn't her first time behind the wheel, as she is controlling the steering pretty nice. But then again, whosoever is watching this video, please let your kids learn in a controlled environment.