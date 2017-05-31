Video - Nissan Ignite 2.0 TVC Featuring John Abraham & Sushant Singh Rajput Launched

Nissan India will launch the second phase of its IGNITE brand campaign with a focus on car enthusiasts ahead of the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Champion’s Trophy tournament. A new TVC featuring John Abraham and Sushant Singh Rajput for the IGNITE 2.0 campaign will be rolled out on June 1, 2017.

The TVC showcases both John and Sushant playing cricket across the country and driving the exciting models from Nissan’s model line-up to reach their destinations. Both of them enjoy cricket yet play it with their own rules, igniting excitement for the game. Nissan, a global brand that celebrates smart individuals and bold vehicles, strives to provide exhilarating experiences and inspire every Indian to take exciting new challenges.

Sanjay Gupta, VP-Marketing, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd., said, ”Nissan rolled out the IGNITE campaign last year ahead of the T20 World Cup and the campaign recieved a phenomenal response. This year we are launching IGNITE 2.0 with John Abraham and Sushant Singh, who resonate with the brand and love the game of cricket. At Nissan, we provide exhilarating experiences and want to inspire Indians to be bold and take on life’s daily challenges, and turn them into exciting rides.”

In 2015 Nissan agreed to an eight-year deal with the ICC that further strengthens it ties with global sport. The agreement runs through 2023, and Nissan will be a global sponsor of cricket’s international torunaments, inluding the ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, ICC World Twenty20, and the Under 19 and Women’s and qualitfying events.