Video - One-off Rolls-Royce ‘Sweptail’ Bespoke Revealed

Rolls-Royce Motor Company has revealed a special one-off ‘Sweptail’ bespoke car commissioned by an unnamed individual. As per Rolls Royce, this individual approached the marque with his own idea of a two-seat Rolls-Royce that he wanted to be created in the here and now.

That motor car is here, now and is christened ‘Sweptail’. In a nod to the swept-tail of certain Rolls-Royces from the 1920s, admired by the client so much, he asked Rolls-Royce to reimagine this feature on his one-off motor car.

The individual worked with the designing team of Rolls-Royce for 4 years to get the desired results. The car was unveiled at the Concorso d’Eleganza at Villa d’Este 2017 and has been designed featuring excludive taste of the buyer.

(Image: Rolls-Royce)

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, “Sweptail is a truly magnificent car. It exudes the romance of travel for its own sake, and immediately places ‘Sweptail’ in the pantheon of the world’s great intercontinental tourers. Rolls-Royce’s history as the world’s leading coachbuilder is at the very core of its identity as the world’s leading luxury brand.”

“Sweptail is the automotive equivalent of Haute Couture,” comments Giles Taylor, Director of Design at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “It is a Rolls-Royce designed and hand-tailored to fit a specific customer. This customer came to the House of Rolls-Royce with an idea, shared in the creative process where we advised him on his cloth, and then we tailored that cloth to him. You might say we cut the cloth for the suit of clothes that he will be judged by.”

Some worth-mentioning features of the ‘Sweptail’ includes a none-of-its-kind sunroof and a cabinet in centre console that pops out a special Champagne Bottle selected by the owner.