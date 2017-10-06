Video - Range Rover Velar Scores 5-Star Ratings Under Euro NCAP Assessment

Range Rover Velar has scored outstanding full 5-star rating in the crash test conducted by Euro NCAP. The crash test was conducted on the 2.0 diesel 4x4, RHD model of the Range Rover Velar. Euro NCAP assesses vehicle safety levels which consist of four assessments. In Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) the Range Rover Velar Scored 93%, 85% in Child Occupant Protection (COP), 74% in Pedestrian Protection and in Safety Assist Technologies (SATs) the small off-roader scored 72%, combined with an overall rating.Range Rover Velar has not been launched in India yet but it is expected that it will be available for the Indian market by the end of this year and with the latest crash test results the SUV is expected to gain a good response from the Indian consumers. After scoring 5-star in the overall crash test, Range Rover Velar stands in the league of safest SUVs in India along with Mercedes-Benz GLA and Volvo XC90.In India, the Range Rover Velar will sit between Range Rover Sport and Range Rover Evoque and will be priced around Rs 80 lakh-Rs 90 lakh. In this price range, the SUV will compete with the likes of Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X5 and Volvo XC90.