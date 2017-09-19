Video - Renault Captur SUV Officially Teased, Launch Imminent

French automaker Renault is all set to launch its upcoming SUV Captur in India this festive season and the company has rolled out several teaser videos to showcase their new SUV. As per the teaser, at the front, the car will get V-shaped chrome grille, LED headlamps along with C-shaped LED daytime running lights. The SUV will also get LED indicators as well. As per various reports on the internet, Renault will unveil the new Captur in India on 21st of this month.Renault Captur is built on the same platform as of the duster and internationally the car is available in three powertrain options. India bound Renault Captur is expected to get a 1.5-litre K9K diesel engine as on the duster that produces 110 PS. There is no information about the transmission options so far.The five-seater SUV will be equipped with 17-inch tyres and have good ground clearance for better off-road performance. Inside the cabin, the car will get ambient lighting and cruise control along with a high-tech instrument cluster.In India, the Renault Captur is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 18 lakh – 20 lakh and in this segment, it will compete with the likes of Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.